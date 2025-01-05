"Ready to showcase Odisha": State's Chief Secy Ahuja on 'Pravasi Bharatiya Divas' in Bhubaneswar next week

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 5 : Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja on Sunday said 'Pravasi Bharatiya Divas' is an "opportunity" to showcase Odisha to the world and the state is ready for the mega event statring from January 8.

The 18th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is set to take place in Bhubaneswar from January 8 to 10 in Bhubaneswar. Ahuja shared the details on Sunday of how the state is ramping up preparations for the event.

In an interview with ANI, Chief Secretary Ahuja said, "The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is happening in Odisha for the first time". He informed that the convention will be attended by the President, the Prime Minister, the External Affairs Minister and several Central Ministers will also be present for it.

"Around 3,500 Pravasi Bharatiyas have registered in this. There are plenary sessions and we will have plenary sessions with the Odisha Tourism Department and the Industry Department. We will also have cultural activities organised by both the Odisha government and the Government of India," he said.

Ahuja said it is an "opportunity to showcase Odisha" because people from around the world will come here. "We will be able to tell everyone about the culture, tourism and the industries of Odisha".

He noted that the event serves as an opportunity for the state to give a good experience to the visitors which will in turn help create positive feedback that will be shared with the rest once the visitors go back."

Talking about the arrangements for the event, Secretary Ahuja said, "We keep reviewing the arrangements and everything is going well. By tonight (Sunday), we will have a lot of work in the final stage. By tomorrow, everything will be done. Everything is going well."

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is a key initiative by the government of India. The 2025 edition will focus on the theme "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat" and aims to celebrate and strengthen the bond between India and its overseas Indian community. This annual event serves as a platform to acknowledge the Indian diaspora's contributions to the country's growth and development.

