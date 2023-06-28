Real estate investor killed in Pakistan's Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], June 28 : A real estate investor was killed in Baghdadi Lyari, Karachi, ARY News reported citing the police.

The victim was identified by the authorities as Irfan, a property investor by profession. According to police, Irfan's murder is seen as a 'target killing' as he had a number of property-related conflicts with various people.

According to police, when the unidentified assailants opened fire, one woman and a man who was passing by also sustained injuries, according to ARY News. The crime scene unit reached the incident spot right after the incident took place.

A further investigation is underway.

Earlier, five people, including two women, were slain in separate shooting incidents in Karachi. Details indicate that Memon Goth, Surjani Town, Defence, and Municipal Town were the locations of the shootings.

Pakistan is currently facing the worst time as the nation is witnessing a food crisis, devaluation of the rupee, electricity shortage, and attacks. Due to these issues, the crime rate in the country has been on the rise.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor