Karachi [Pakistan], April 1 : Recent incidents of targeted attacks in Karachi are deeply concerning and demand urgent attention from law enforcement agencies and government authorities, according to Pakistan-based The Express Tribune newspaper.

As per The Express Tribune, the senseless killing of eye specialist Dr Beerbal, and two clerics, Maulana Adil Khan and Maulana Rafiullah, in separate incidents is not only a tragic loss of life but also a blow to the social fabric of the city.

The attacks on individuals dedicated to serving the community are an affront to the principles of civility and peaceful coexistence that underpin a democratic society.

As per The Express Tribune report, the fact that these killings were carried out in broad daylight, and in public spaces, suggests a brazen disregard for the rule of law and the safety of citizens.

It is now crucial that the Pakist authorities take decisive action to apprehend the perpetrators of these heinous crimes and bring them to justice. Failure to do so will only embolden criminals and undermine public confidence in the ability of the state to protect its citizens.

Police and security agencies must work together to identify the motives and individuals behind these attacks, and take swift action to prevent further violence. Moreover, there is a need for a comprehensive strategy to address the underlying causes of violence and crime in Karachi.

Karachi has long been plagued by ethnic and sectarian tensions, and the proliferation of illegal weapons and orgsed crime has only exacerbated the problem. The government must take proactive measures to address these issues. This includes strengthening law enforcement, improving access to education and employment opportunities, and promoting interfaith harmony.

These attacks are a wake-up call. The safety and security of citizens must be the top priority, and the government must take all necessary measures to ensure that justice is served. Only then can Karachi move towards a more peaceful future, according to The Express Tribune.

A Christian man was shot dead in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on Saturday, in what officials say is the second incident of target killing of minorities in the last 24 hours, reported The Khorasan Diary.

According to police, Kashif Maseeh was gunned down by armed motorcyclists on his doorstep. Yesterday, a Sikh shopkeeper was gunned down in Peshawar in a similar manner. There have been no responsibility claims for the attacks, added The Khorasan Diary.

Sikh Minority shopkeeper Dayal Singh was killed by gunmen in the Dir Colony of Peshawar. Peshawar Police said that Dayal Singh was sitting at his shop when unknown motorcyclists killed him and fled around 3 pm on Friday.

Minorities have faced continuous violent attacks in Pakistan. A Pakist Hindu doctor Dr Birbal Gen became a victim of target killing near Layari in Karachi while returning home from his clinic on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

