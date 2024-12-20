"Recent visit to Bhutan reflective of Assam's role as growth hub": Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Dispur (Assam) [India], December 20 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that his recent visit to Bhutan has been reflective of state's role as a "growth hub."

Sarma said that Assam is exploring multi sectoral collaboration with Bhutan to ensure mutual growth of Assam and Bhutan, particularly in terms of trade, energy and drinking water.

While sharing highlights of his visit to Bhutan on X, Assam CM stated, "The recent visit to Bhutan has been reflective of Assam's role as a growth hub. We are exploring multi sectoral collaboration with Bhutan to ensure mutual growth of both Assam and Bhutan especially in terms of trade, energy and drinking water."

He also shared a written statement alongside his video message which mentioned that Assam being invited to Bhutan's National Day showcases its growing recognition as an emerging economic power.

The statement said, "Assam's invitation to Bhutan's National Day highlights its growing recognition as an emerging economic power. Assam needs an additional 300 MW of power annually by 2026, 2027, 2028 for economic growth, exploring hydropower options with Bhutan, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim.

"Without hydropower, Assam will remain dependent on co which may be unsustainable after 2035. Water resources from Bhutan and neighboring areas can be used for irrigation and to improve water supply to Guwahati. If water from the Sankosh river can be diverted to BTAD, it will significantly transform the region's economy. The water coming through gravitation can be directed to Guwahati via pipes, improving the city's water supply," the statement added.

Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife, Riniki, were on a four-day visit to Bhutan. After concluding his visit to Bhutan, he expressed gratitude to Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and the people of the country for their warmth and generosity. He stressed Assam plays a pivotal role in strengthening "deep bond" between India and Bhutan.

Sharing glimpses of his visit to Bhutan on X, he stated, "As Riniki and I conclude our unforgettable visit to Bhutan, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and the wonderful people of Bhutan for their warmth and generosity. We return home with cherished memories, invaluable learnings, and a renewed commitment to ensuring that Assam plays a pivotal role in strengthening the deep bond between Bharat and Bhutan."

On Wednesday, Himanta Biswa Sarma attended an insightful presentation on the Gelephu Mindfulness City Project during his visit to Bhutan. The presentation provided valuable insights into the objectives and framework of the project. Representatives from Druk Holding and Investments Limited highlighted their ongoing initiatives aimed at fostering environmental sustainability alongside economic development.

The presentation also showcased Bhutan's energy projects, focusing on their potential to fortify the shared interests of Assam and Bhutan.CM Sarma invited the participating dignitaries and entrepreneurs to attend the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, which is dedicated to infrastructure and investment opportunities.

Following the presentation, CM Sarma attended a luncheon hosted by Dr Lotay Tshering, Governor of the Gelephu Mindfulness City Project. Later, the Chief Minister, accompanied by his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, met with the revered spiritual leader Sadhguru at India House in Thimphu. They engaged in a discussion on various spiritual matters, which CM Sarma described as a profoundly enriching experience.

Bhutan's Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay and his wife Tashi Doma, as well as India's Ambassador to Bhutan, Sudhakar Dalela, and his wife Namrata Dalela, were also present during the discussion.

The CM also held discussions with renowned educationist Arun Kapur, who has rendered over four decades of exemplary service in the education sector. The Chief Minister paid a visit to the historic Simtokha Dzong, an iconic spiritual and cultural landmark of Bhutan, where he offered prayers and sought blessings for peace and prosperity.

During his visit, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma met Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on Tuesday and discussed on strengthening the historical ties between Assam and Bhutan and advancing collaborative efforts between the two regions. The discussion also focussed on fostering Bhutan's development, enhancing the welfare of its people, and promoting broader regional economic development.

The Assam Chief Minister in another meeting held over lunch with Bhutanese Prime Minister Tobgay Tshering Togbay also discussed issues addressing matters of mutual interest and exploring avenues to fortify trade partnerships between the two regions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor