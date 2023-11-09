Record number of delegate registration is expected for IFFI: Murugan

Panaji, Nov 9 Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Thursday said that a record number of delegate registration is expected for the International Film festival of India (IFFI) this year.

The 54th edition of International Film Festival of India willbe held from 20th to 28th November in Goa.

“We had some meetings and I met the Chief Minister to discuss the preparation of IFFI. He has directed officials to complete work at earliest,” Murugan said while talking to reporters after meeting Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

He said that last year’s delegate registration was a proof of the festival’s popularity. “We expect a record number of registrations this year,” he said.

“The popularity of IFFI has grown year by year after Goa was declared the permanent venue for the festival. This year as well, we are expecting more growth in terms of the festival’s popularity,” Murugan said.

He said that we don’t want the festival to be considered as a government-organised event but would like the Indian film industry to own the IFFI as its own.

Regarding the meeting with the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, he said that he has requested the Chief Minister to consider Hollywood actor and producer Michael Douglas as a State Guest.

“This year’s festival attraction will be the presence of Michael Douglas. We are honoring him with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the festival,” he said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the discussion between the two was about various matters regarding IFFI. “We also reviewed the preparations. All the works for the festival will be completed in time,” he said.

Murugan attended the coordination committee meeting of the festival. He visited Goa Marriott Resort and the Promenade which are the venues for Film Bazaar.

He also visited Kala Academy and Inox Theatre, the prime venues of the festival and Campal ground, which will host the Cine Mela by the National Film Development Corporation of India this year.

