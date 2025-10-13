Red Cross on its way to retrieve coffins of dead Israeli hostages, IDF says

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 13 : Israel Defence Forces on Monday said that the Red Cross is on its way to collect the coffins of the deceased Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

"According to information received, the Red Cross is on its way to the meeting point in the southern Gaza Strip, where several coffins of deceased hostages will be transferred into their custody. The IDF is prepared to receive additional coffins of deceased hostages expected to be transferred to the Red Cross later on. The IDF Spokesperson's Unit requests from the public to act with sensitivity and wait for the official identification, which will first be provided to the families of the hostages," IDF stated.

https://x.com/IDF/status/1977736379548274709

As Israel celebrated the return of the last 20 living hostages on the eve of Simchat Torah, IDF Spokesperson, BG Effie Defrin, called it a defining moment.

In a post on X, he said, "Today, after seven hundred and thirty-eight days, the last 20 living hostages have come home. This is a defining moment. A moment that belongs to the people of Israel and to all those who believe in humanity."

https://x.com/IDF/status/1977726183904075920

The Israel Defense Forces earlier in the day said that the returned hostages underwent a medical assessment before being admitted to hospitals, where they will be reunited with their families.

"Operation Returning Home: In the past few minutes, the returning hostages, Nimrod Cohen, Yosef-Chaim Ohana, and Bar Kupershtein, were airlifted by IAF helicopters to hospitals, accompanied by their family members. The returned hostages have undergone an initial medical assessment and are now on their way to hospitals, where they will reunite with the rest of their family members and receive continued medical care."

https://x.com/IDF/status/1977710945687273890

https://x.com/IDF/status/1977703007031529709

https://x.com/IDF/status/1977688830938693690

The IDF said that they were with the families of the released hostages.

"Operation Returning Home: Personnel from the IDF Manpower Directorate and IDF medical teams are accompanying Matan Zangauker, Maxim Herkin, Segev Kalfon, Yosef-Chaim Ohana, Nimrod Cohen, Avinatan Or, Evyatar David, Eitan Horn, David Cunio, Ariel Cunio, Elkana Bohbot, Bar Kupershtein and Rom Braslavski, who will undergo an initial medical evaluation, and will reunite with their families at the initial reception point in southern Israel. IDF representatives are accompanying all family members who are waiting at the hospitals and continue to provide them with ongoing updates," the IDF stated.

https://x.com/IDF/status/1977670611838066874

The IDF had launched Operation "Returning Home" for the return of their hostages from Hamas captivity.

"The military pressure we applied over the past two years, together with the complementary diplomatic measures, constitute a victory over Hamas. We will continue to act in order to shape a security reality that ensures the Gaza Strip no longer poses a threat to the State of Israel and its civilians." Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor