"Red letter day for India and Indian Navy": Defence expert Ranjeet Rai welcomes Rafale deal

New Delhi [India], April 28 : Defence expert Ranjeet Rai has welcomed the Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) between India and France for the procurement of 26 Rafale aircraft for the Indian Navy and said that it is "red letter day" for India and the Indian Navy.

Speaking to ANI, Ranjeet Rai said that the Indian Navy will celebrate the signing of the agreement between India and France and termed it a "very important day." He stated that the world would be reporting on India's agreement on the procurement of 26 Rafale aircraft.

On the India-France Inter-Governmental Agreement for the procurement of 26 Rafale Aircraft for the Indian Navy, Rai said, "Today is a red letter day for the country and for the Indian Navy because they've signed a mega deal, 63,000 crores, USD 5.7 billion worth to buy 26 Rafale maritime aircraft. These are for the two aircraft carriers we have, the Vikrant, the Vikramaditya, and the navy had made a selection from the F-18 and the Rafale at Goa, where they've got a sort of an aircraft carrier takeoff and landing with... and in that competition, Rafale won. It is a 5.3 stealth aircraft in the world. There are only two other aircraft, the Air Force aircraft, which are a little better: the Russian Su-57 and the F-35. But, today the Indian Navy will be celebrating what was signed by the defence Secretary Shri RK Singh and the ambassador of France in Delhi, and it was witnessed at the back by Vice Admiral Swaminathan, who is the vice chief of naval staff, who looks after acquisition, finance, and other duties."

"So, it is a very, very important day. The world will be reporting that India has signed a big 26 Rafale maritime with a long-range missile to hit anything on land. It has an exo-set that can hit any ship near 60 kilometres and sink it, possibly more, because it will be fired from the air. It has the Meteor missile, which is air-to-air. It can destroy any aircraft which comes into its radar and the controller has given a direction because the controller gives direction from the aircraft carrier and it's called the combat air patrol, which goes ahead of the fleet. So, with all this today, the fleet which controls the command combat of a Rafale is one of the best in the world. Mig-29 K was originally an Air Force plane converted for the Navy Mig-29 K...But today, the Navy is looking forward. It will take a few years. Rafale will start coming in for our aircraft carriers, and it will be a very powerful aircraft on the aircraft carriers, and the Blue water navy will get a big boost, 63,000 crores worth of Rafale," he added.

According to the Ministry of Defence, India and France signed the Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) on Monday to procure 26 Rafale Aircraft (22 Single-Seaters and four Twin-Seaters) for the Indian Navy.

The agreement includes training, simulators, associated equipment, weapons, and performance-based logistics. It also covers additional equipment for the Indian Air Force's (IAF) existing Rafale fleet.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and French Minister of Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu signed the IGA. On April 28, 2025, Indian and French officials exchanged signed copies of the agreement, aircraft package supply protocol, and weapons package supply protocol at Nausena Bhawan in New Delhi in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The agreement supports the government's focus on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India), as it includes the transfer of technology for integrating, repairing, and maintaining weapons in India.

The statement read, "In line with the Government's thrust on Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the agreement includes the transfer of technology for the integration of indigenous weapons in India. It also includes setting up production facilities for the Rafale fuselage as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities for aircraft engines, sensors, and weapons in India. The deal is expected to generate thousands of jobs and revenue for a large number of MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) in setting up, production, and running these facilities."

