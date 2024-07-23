Reem Al Hashimy meets with Uruguayan Minister of Foreign Affairs during official visit

Dubai [UAE], July 23 (ANI/WAM): Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, visited Uruguay to bolster bilateral relations and discuss the ongoing negotiations of the UAE/MERCOSUR Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The UAE delegation included Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Argentine and Non-Resident Ambassador to the Oriental Republic of Uruguay and the Republic of Paraguay, a team from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as a group from the business community.

Al Hashimy commended Uruguay for MERCOSUR's progress in CEPA negotiations with the UAE, noting the successful completion of the first round of negotiations in early July of this year. She emphasised that signing the CEPA will positively impact trade and investment flows between the UAE and MERCOSUR member states.

The UAE has signed CEPAs and established economic links with strategic partners as part of its long-term strategy to diversify its economic ties and develop strong international partnerships in trading, industry, and investment.

During her visit, Al Hashimy met with Omar Paganini, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay, to discuss strengthening collaboration in various areas, including trade, food security, and renewable energy. She commended Uruguay's achievements in sustainable development, particularly in renewable energy and food security.

She highlighted the UAE's commitment to a comprehensive approach to combat climate change and ensure prosperity and development for all, which was evident during last year's COP28 climate conference with the signing of an MoU on Food Security.

During a roundtable at the Uruguayan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Al Hashimy met with Dr. Nicolas Albertoni, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay; Fernando Sandin, Director of Political Affairs; Ambassador Gabriela Civila, Director of International Cooperation; Ambassador Ana Ines Rocanova, Director of Economic Affairs, and a wider team to discuss the successful first round of Political Consultations held during his visit to the UAE on 27 February 2024. The meetings focused on areas for mutual growth, development and investments, to foster a stronger economic partnership between the two nations.

At the conclusion of her visit, Reem Al Hashimy commended the strong bilateral relations and friendship ties between the UAE and Uruguay. She conveyed her aspiration to strengthen these relations further, aiming to achieve new levels of productive cooperation in all areas. (ANI/WAM)

