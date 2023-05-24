Registration for Challenge Jiu-jitsu Festival closes amid unprecedented turnout for participation

Dubai [UAE], May 24 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) has announced the closure of registration for the highly anticipated Challenge Jiu-Jitsu Festival amid an overwhelming response from participants. With over 2,500 participants already registered, the upcoming event at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City from May 26-28 is expected to be a momentous gathering for the wider jiu-jitsu community, as well as families in attendance.

Preparations are in full swing for the Festival, which marks the second edition of the year. The championship will feature thrilling competitions with athletes aged 4-17 from various clubs and academies competing in different divisions, including kids, infants, juniors, teens, and youth, all vying for medal glory and enticing prizes.

In light of the record number of participants in the competitions, the UAEJJF has announced an extension of the weigh-in time on Friday. The weigh-in will now start at 10:00 and continue until 15:00, with the competitions scheduled to begin at 16:00 in the afternoon. Additionally, for Saturday and Sunday, the competitions will start at 11:00.

Youssef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, emphasised the significance of the Challenge Jiu-Jitsu Festival, saying, "The Festival holds great importance in the Federation's annual calendar, particularly because it focuses on children, teens, and youth. These age groups form the cornerstone of jiu-jitsu's growth in the country and align with the Federation's long-term vision to sustain the continuous development of the sport."

He added, "The Challenge Jiu-Jitsu Festival events offer numerous positive outcomes that contribute to the personal growth of youngsters. The sport of jiu-jitsu has gained significant popularity in Emirati society over the past decade and plays a crucial role in instilling positive values in the younger generation. These values include discipline, patience, endurance, self-confidence, and courage, all of which contribute to the development of a resilient and responsible generation capable of assuming future responsibilities." (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor