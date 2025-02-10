"Relationship between both countries has evolved.." Indian diaspora in France elated over PM Modi's visit

Paris [France], February 10 : As Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Paris for a two-day visit, Indian diaspora in the city have expressed their elation on his arrival.

A member of Indian diaspora told ANI, "Our excitement is at the peak of the life. He has been here 6 times and this time he is going to co-chair a meeting on a very different topic which is on AI."

Another said that the relations between both the countries has evolved a lot in the past few years.

"The relationship between both the countries has evolved very much. The French government's way of looking towards the Indian diaspora has also changed," he said.

One of the members of the Indian diaspora awaiting PM Modi in Paris, said, "We are very excited to meet him and we welcome him here."

Prime Minister Modi reached France on Monday in the first leg of his two-nation visit.

In Paris, the Prime Minister will co-chair the AI Action Summit, a gathering of world leaders and global tech CEOs, where they will exchange views on a collaborative approach to AI technology for innovation and larger public good.

The bilateral segment of PM Modi's visit to France from February 10 to 12 will provide an opportunity to review the progress on the 2047 Horizon Roadmap for the India-France strategic partnership with France President Emmanuel Macron.

The two leaders will also travel to the historic French city of Marseille to inaugurate the first Indian Consulate in France and also visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project.

PM Modi will also pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during World Wars I and II at the Mazargues War Cemetery.

From France, PM Modi will proceed on a two-day visit to the United States at the invitation of President Donald Trump.

