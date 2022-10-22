Relief efforts in Aus states to minimise flood impact

Melbourne, Oct 22 Some eastern states of Australia have started recovery measures to minimise the negative impacts of the ongoing flood crisis.

The state government of New South Wales (NSW) has announced a new agricultural commodities permit, under which farmers can apply to have heavy vehicle access to all local roads, reports Xinhua news agency.

Noting that the recent rain wreaked havoc on the feed supply network and damaged pastures, NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said this initiative will better ensure access for heavy vehicles carrying larger loads to efficiently move fodder supplies to the farming community.

In Victoria, the state government rolled out specialized funding on Thursday to improve the healthcare staffing levels in the affected areas, noting that 200 hospital staff would be assigned to flood-affected areas for three months, 20 locum pharmacists to support small local pharmacies, and extra air ambulance transfers for patients and staff.

"Inundation isn't the only risk a flood brings, it poses a serious threat to human health, so we're supporting our flood-affected communities to stay safe now and in the months of recovery to come," said Victoria's Minister for Emergency Services Jaclyn Symes.

Meanwhile, the island state of Tasmania has waived the waste levy for 17 affected areas until December 31, to ensure the timely disposal of flood waste and the health of local communities.

While the relief efforts have been carried out, residents are still warned to prepare for widespread rain, thunderstorms and flood emergency in the coming days.

Currently, there are more than 90 flood warnings stretching across NSW, while Victoria and Tasmania have around 70 and 10, respectively.

Local authorities said on Saturday that a severe thunderstorm with heavy rainfall is forecast for northern Victoria, including its famous tourist destination Bendigo.

As river rises are expected, regions along rivers in parts of NSW and Tasmania may also face renewed flooding on the weekend.

