Removal of tax benefits on high-ticket premiums will hit insurance sector

New Delhi, Feb 4 The guaranteed return product was the only growing segment and removal of tax exemptions on high ticket premiums will significantly impact life insurance sector growth, Credit Suisse said in a report.

After a slowdown in protection and ULIP, the guaranteed return products have become the largest growth drivers for large private insurers.

The budget announcement of the removal of tax exemption on high ticket policies directly impacts this segment, Credit Suisse said.

