Report flags alarming rise in human rights abuses in Yunus-led Bangladesh

Dhaka, Dec 10 At least 156 people were killed and 242 others injured in 276 mob violence incidents across Bangladesh till November this year -- an average of about 14 deaths per month, according to a report by the Dhaka-based Human Rights Support Society (HRSS).

As per the findings, at least 1,909 women and girls faced sexual violence, including 789 rapes, with more than half of the victims under 18 years of age.

The HRSS's 'Human Rights Observation Report 2025' released on Tuesday assesses the state of law and order and human rights between January and November this year, drawing on coverage in 15 national dailies along with the organisation's own data, Bangladesh's leading newspaper, The Daily Star, reported.

The report noted that since the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government assumed office in August 2024, the human rights and law and order situation has failed to improve and remained alarming so far.

It highlighted a rise in political violence, mob killings, sexual violence against women, vandalism at shrines, and attacks on journalists in Bangladesh.

During the same period, at least 31 people lost their lives in confrontations with law enforcement or from custodial torture, and another 80 prisoners died in jails nationwide.

There were 852 incidents of political violence, including 474 stemming from internal conflicts within the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allied organisations, resulting in 80 deaths and 4,577 injuries.

Separately, another 55 clashes between the BNP and Jamaat claimed two lives and left 503 others injured.

The report documents 293 attacks targeting journalists, in which two were killed, 256 were injured, 47 were harassed, 74 threatened, and 14 were arrested.

It mentioned that earlier in March, a female journalist was gang-raped in Dhaka while reporting news. Additionally, 105 journalists were implicated in 31 cases, including five filed under the country's Cyber Security Act 2023, resulting in one arrest.

The report recorded at least 24 attacks on minority communities that left 15 people injured and led to the destruction of five temples, 37 idols, and 38 homes across Bangladesh. It added that over 50 shrines were similarly attacked, vandalised, or looted.

Bangladesh has been grappling with widespread human rights abuses, attacks on minority communities, and a degrading law and order situation under the Yunus-led interim government, sparking grave global concerns.

