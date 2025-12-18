"Restored American strength; settled 8 wars": US President Donald Trump

Washington DC [US], December 18 : US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time), yet again reiterated his claims of resolving eight global conflicts across the world and bringing peace to West Asia by ending the war in Gaza.

He made the remarks in his address to the nation and said, "I restored American strength, settled 8 wars in 10 months, destroyed the Iran nuclear threat and ended the war in Gaza - bringing for the first time in 3000 years' peace to the Middle East and secured the release of the hostages, both living and the dead."

"More than 1,450,000 military service members will receive a special 'warrior dividend' before Christmas, in honor of our nation's founding in 1776. We are sending every soldier $1,776."

The US President also declared that would soon be nominating a new Federal Reserve chair, promising "someone who believes in lower interest rates by a lot."

Trump claimed that the U.S. is "poised for an economic boom, the likes of which the world has never seen." Trump said that his administration had brought down grocery prices significantly.

"Democrat politicians also sent the cost of groceries soaring. But we are solving that too. The price of a Thanksgiving turkey was down 33% compared to ... last year. The price of eggs is down 82% since March," he claimed.

He also addressed health care costs, and said the funding used for insurance subsidies should "go to the people" rather than to insurers.

In his speech Trump also addressed the issue of immigration, Trump singled out Minnesota, where he claimed Somali people have "taken over the economics of the state." Minnesota has the country's largest Somali-American community.

"In the end, government either serves the productive, patriotic, hardworking American citizen, or it serves those who break the laws, cheat the system and seek power and profit at the expense of our nation," he said.

Trump also invited tourists to the US for two of the big ticket events set for 2026; the FIFA World Cup and the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

