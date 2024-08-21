"Resurgent Africa, rising India strengthen South-South Cooperation": VP Jagdeep Dhankhar at CII Conclave

New Delhi [India], August 21 : Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday emphasised the significance of India-Africa cooperation at the 19th CII India Africa Business Conclave, organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in association with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

Dhankhar stated that a resurgent Africa and a rising India can strengthen South-South Cooperation in areas like clean technology, climate-resilient agriculture, maritime security, connectivity, and green economy.

He noted that the India-Africa growth partnership contributes to global rebalancing, leading to greater peace and harmony.

Dhankar said the India-Africa growth partnership is contributing to the global rebalancing that leads to greater global peace and harmony. He reiterated that Africa is always a top priority for India and that the bilateral partnership is designed to be mutually beneficial in the true spirit of India being a 'Vishwabandhu'.

He highlighted Africa's natural resources and demographic advantages, making it an attractive destination for investments and partnerships.

Referring to Africa's rich natural resources endowment and its demographic advantage, Dhankhar stated that the region is emerging as a highly attractive destination for investments and partnerships. In this regard, India will stay committed to partnering Africa in its quest for value addition in its industrial sectors through innovative solutions.

Highlighting India's progress in the realm of digital infrastructure in the delivery of public services, Dhankhar said the Indian experience and expertise in this area would be of great relevance to Africa.

Prosper Bazombanza, Vice President of the Republic of Burundi said India-Africa partnerships in areas like pharmaceuticals, science and technology, ICT, and renewable energy sector have helped African countries to improve their participation in the global value chains. He welcomed Indian investments in Burundi.

Muhammad BS Jallow, the Vice-President of Republic of The Gambia highlighted the potential for joint ventures between India and The Gambia in sectors like agriculture, healthcare, technology, and renewable energy.

Jeremiah Kpan Koung, the Vice President of the Republic of Liberia, said the trade agreement signed between India and Liberia helped bilateral trade to grow to the level of USD 325 million. Hailing India's progress in the agriculture sector, he sought assistance in helping Liberia in skills and technological advancements to enhance local production.

Marie Cyril Eddy Boissezon, the Vice President of the Republic of Mauritius, underscored the "time-tested relationship" between India and Mauritius and added that the trade agreement signed between the two countries on April 1, 2021 has helped augment bilateral trade and investments. Mauritius is the first country in Africa to have adopted UPI for financial transactions.

Gen (Retd) CGDN Chiwenga, the Vice-President of the Republic of Zimbabwe said the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the growing African regional economy are creating business opportunities for Indian companies. He said that Zimbabwe seeks investments from Indian industry in areas like manufacturing, agriculture and agro-processing, tourism development, infotech, among others.

Sanjiv Puri, President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) proposed deeper India-Africa collaboration in agro-processing, healthcare, infrastructure, and education, while leveraging the AfCFTA to enhance the partnership.

Noel Tata, the Chairman of the CII Africa Committee and Chairman Tata International Ltd, spoke of CII's focus on fostering partnerships between SMEs from both regions and bridging gaps in the banking and finance sectors through solutions like rupee trade.

Chandrajit Banerjee, the Director General of CII in his opening remarks said the Conclave has drawn overwhelming participation from India and Africa, with over 1,000 delegates from Africa and over 800 delegates from India. Forty senior ministers from 20 African countries have participated in the Conclave, and over 850 business-to-business meetings have been arranged.

