Retail inflation zooms to 7.41% in September

New Delhi, Oct 12 Retail inflation rose to 7.41 per cent in September from 7 per cent in August, mainly due to higher food inflation which went up sharply to 8.6 per cent from 7.6 per cent in August.

September's retail inflation of 7.41 per cent was much higher than last September's level of 4.35 per cent.

This is the ninth straight month when retail inflation has remained above the RBI's tolerance limit of 2 to 6 per cent.

High prices of cereals, meat, fish and eggs along with those of fruits and vegetables led to the spike in retail inflation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor