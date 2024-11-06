Retd ADG apppointed as Executive Director of ReCAAP ISC in Singapore

New Delhi [India], November 6 : Additional Director General (Retd) VD Chafekar, formerly of the Indian Coast Guard, has been appointed as the seventh Executive Director of Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia Information Sharing Centre (ReCAAP ISC) in Singapore.

He was appointed as the Executive Director by the Governing Council of ReCAAP ISC for the period from April 1, 2025 till March 31, 2028, as per a statement by the Ministry of Defence.

Chafekar's selection underscores India's steadfast commitment to fostering regional maritime security and cooperation, aligning with the vision for a safer and more secure Indo-Pacific region, a statement by the Ministry of Defence said.

In a post on X, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs stated, " India for a safer & more secure Indo-Pacific region. Shri VD Chafekar of India has been elected as the Executive Director of Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia Information Sharing Centre (ReCAAP ISC) in a contested election featuring candidates from China and the Philippines."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1853843851938517176

Singapore High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong also extended his heartfelt greetings to Chafekar.

In a post on X, Wong stated, "Our Heartiest Congratulations to Shri VD Chafekar, elected as the new ED to ReCAAP ISC in Singapore. HC Wong"

https://x.com/SGinIndia/status/1853849308250177967

The Ministry of Defence in a post on X said, "India's nominee is appointed as the 7th Executive Director of ReCAAP ISC in Singapore, we.f. April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2028. Established in 2006, ReCAAP ISC promotes cooperation against piracy and armed robbery at sea in Asia. This appointment underscores our dedication to fostering regional maritime security and cooperation, for a safer & more secure Indo-Pacific region."

https://x.com/SpokespersonMoD/status/1853820747325845710

Established in 2006, the ReCAAP ISC is the first regional government-to-government agreement to promote and enhance cooperation against piracy and armed robbery at sea in Asia. It has been instrumental in facilitating information sharing, capacity building, and collaborative efforts to address maritime security challenges across the region. As a key contracting party to ReCAAP ISC, India has continually supported and contributed to the organisation's mission, leveraging its maritime experience and resources to reinforce safety and security in Asian waters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor