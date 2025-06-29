"Reverence and affability": PM Modi highlights India's initiative to share sacred relics of Lord Buddha with Vietnam

New Delhi [India], June 29 : In the 123rd Episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted India's initiative to share the sacred relics of Lord Buddha with Vietnam has sparked a cultural and spiritual phenomenon, with over 1.5 crore people visiting the relics at nine different locations across the country.

The event has evolved into a national festival in Vietnam, highlighting the profound influence of India's cultural heritage on the global stage.

"During the last few days, many people from Vietnam sent me their messages through various mediums. There was reverence and affability in every line of these messages. Their feelings were heartwarming. They were expressing their gratitude to India for enabling darshan of the holy relics of Bhagwan Buddha. The emotions in their words were more than any formal thanks," said PM Modi.

The relics were originally discovered at Nagarjunakonda in Andhra Pradesh, a site deeply connected to Buddhism and a hub for international pilgrims in ancient times.

"Originally these sacred relics of Bhagwan Buddha were discovered at Nagarjunakonda of Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh. This place has a deep connection with Buddhism. It is said that once upon a time, people from far-off places including Sri Lanka and China used to come to this place," said PM Modi.

The sharing of these relics with Vietnam underscored the deep cultural and spiritual ties between the two nations, fostering a greater understanding and reverence for Indian heritage.

Despite challenging weather conditions, people from all walks of life, including children, the elderly, and individuals with disabilities, queued for hours to pay their respects.

The President of Vietnam, Deputy Prime Minister, and senior ministers also paid obeisance, underscoring the significance of this event.

The overwhelming response led the Vietnamese government to request an extension of the event by 12 days, which India graciously accepted.

"Last month these holy relics of Bhagwan Buddha were taken from India to Vietnam. They were kept for public darshan at 9 different places there. In a way, this initiative of India became a national festival for Vietnam. You can imagine that in Vietnam, which has a population of about 10 crore people, more than 1.5 crore people had a darshan of the holy relics of Bhagwan Buddha. The pictures and videos that I saw on social media made me realize that devotion has no limits. Be it rain or the scorching sun, people stood in queues for hours. Children, the elderly, differently-abled people, everyone was overwhelmed. The President of Vietnam, Deputy Prime Minister, senior ministers, everyone paid obeisance. The feeling of respect among the people there for this pilgrimage was so deep that the Vietnamese government requested to extend it for another 12 days and India gladly accepted it." he said.

PM Modi encouraged people to visit Buddhist sites in their states, emphasising the spiritual and cultural enrichment such visits can provide. The sharing of Buddha's relics with countries like Vietnam, Thailand, and Mongolia demonstrates the power of Buddhism to bridge cultures and nations.

"The thoughts of Bhagwan Buddha have the power to bind countries, cultures and people together. Earlier, the holy relics of Bhagwan Buddha were taken to Thailand and Mongolia, and the same feeling of reverence was felt there as well. I urge all of you to visit Buddhist sites in your state definitely. It will be a spiritual experience, as well as a wonderful opportunity to connect with our cultural heritage," added PM Modi.

The sacred relics of the Buddha from Sarnath have been on a tour of Vietnam from May 3 to June 2.

The original plan was to display the relics in Vietnam until May 21, but on a special request by the Vietnamese Government, the exposition has been extended until June 2.

On a deeply emotional and spiritually charged day, the sacred relics of the Lord Buddha arrived at Yen Tu Pagoda in Quang Ninh Province, Vietnam, marking the seventh leg of their profound pilgrimage from India to Vietnam. Their journey, which began with reverence and celebration in Ho Chi Minh City on May 2, has now reached a crescendo at one of Vietnam's most sacred spiritual sites.

This sacred arrival marks the first time many Vietnamese have witnessed the holy relics of the Enlightened One, and for them, it signifies the beginning of a lifetime's spiritual journey. People have travelled for hours from far locations and have waited in queues since 4 AM to get a glimpse of the Sarnath relic.

