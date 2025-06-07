Rights body condemns Balochistan Anti-Terrorism Bill, calls it 'deeply troubling'

Quetta, June 7 A Baloch human rights body has raised strong objections against the recent Anti-Terrorism (Balochistan Amendment) Bill, 2025, passed by the Balochistan Assembly in Pakistan, terming it a threat to human rights and the rule of law.

In a statement on Friday, the Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) condemned the passage of the Bill as a "deeply troubling development" that undermines constitutional protections and international human rights standards.

"The legislation grants sweeping powers to state agencies, enabling the detention of individuals for up to three months without judicial oversight, thereby institutionalising the risk of arbitrary arrests, torture, and enforced disappearances," read the statement issued by the BVJ.

"The use of the Balochistan Assembly to legitimise such repressive measures marks a dangerous escalation in the ongoing human rights crisis in the region. This amendment effectively provides legal cover for security forces to operate with impunity, bypass due process, and silence political dissent, human rights defenders, and peaceful activists," it further added.

The BVJ emphasised that the Bill stands in clear violation of Pakistan's obligations under international human rights law, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the Convention Against Torture (CAT).

Highlighting that rather than addressing the underlying grievances and political demands of the Baloch people, the BVJ stated that the Pakistani government intends to deepen repression and fear through coercive legislation.

"We therefore call upon the United Nations, international human rights bodies, and democratic governments to intervene and hold Pakistan accountable to its international commitments. Silencing people will not bring peace. Only justice and accountability can," the human rights body stated.

Additionally, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, Paank, also unequivocally condemned the Bill, asserting that it aggravates the human rights crisis in Balochistan.

The rights body highlighted that the legislation risks legitimising state-sponsored abuses and further entrenches a climate of fear, where political dissent and civilian expression are systematically suppressed under the pretext of counter-terrorism.

"Balochistan has long endured severe human rights violations, exemplified by enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and torture. For instance, families have reported loved ones, including activists and students, being abducted by security forces without legal recourse, often leaving them in anguish for years," Paank stated

"In 2025 alone, the Paank documented over sixty-six cases of extrajudicial killings of individuals previously in state custody. Peaceful protests, such as those led by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), have faced violent crackdowns, with security forces firing on demonstrators, as seen in the July 2024 Gwadar gathering where 14 were injured," it added.

The human rights body revealed that Pakistan uses the Maintenance of Public Order (3MPO) Ordinance as a key tool in silencing dissent, notably used against BYC leadership Mahrang Baloch, along with activists Bebarg Baloch, Gulzadi Baloch, Beebow Baloch, and Shahji Sibghatullah, who were detained under the draconian law during a non-violent protest in Quetta.

The rights body urged the international community, human rights defenders, and civil society to demand the immediate repeal of the Anti-Terrorism Bill 2025, the release of detained activists, and an independent investigation into human rights violations in Balochistan, adding that the systematic targeting of civilians and activists must end to restore justice and dignity.

