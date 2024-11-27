Rights body condemns extrajudicial killing of Baloch teen, demands probe

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 27 : Paank, the human rights department of the Baloch National Movement, has expressed grave concern over the extrajudicial killing of a 16-year-old boy, Israr Baloch, by Pakistani security forces in Turbat, Balochistan.

The organisation has called for an immediate, independent, and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, The Balochistan Post reported.

Israr was allegedly shot in Dannuk, Turbat, and initially taken to a local hospital in critical condition. While his condition appeared to stabilise, Pakistani forces allegedly took him into custody during treatment.

Later that night, his family received a call informing them that a body had been left at the hospital for collection. Although the authorities identified the body as Israr's, no official cause of death was provided.

In a post on X, Paank stated, "We strongly condemn the extrajudicial killing of 16-year-old Israr Baloch in Dannuk, Turbat, and call for an immediate, independent, and transparent investigation into his death. The case exemplifies grave human rights violations, including enforced disappearances and the use of excessive and lethal force by Pakistani authorities."

https://x.com/paank_bnm/status/1861384315147366419

Paank has also alleged that authorities pressured them to sign a statement labelling Israr a terrorist in exchange for his remains, a demand they firmly resisted, reported The Balochistan Post.

The group emphasised that such actions violate Pakistan's commitments under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), both of which the country has ratified.

"These actions contravene Pakistan's obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), both of which Pakistan has ratified," Paank stated as per the report by The Balochistan Post.

Standing in solidarity with Israr's family, Paank has reiterated its demand for a thorough and unbiased investigation into the incident, free from coercion or threats.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor