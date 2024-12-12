Rights Body raises alarm over detention of political activists in PoGB

Gilgit [PoGB] December 12, : The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has raised serious concerns over the detention of political activists in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan.

In a recent statement, the HRCP highlighted reports of state-targeted actions against activists, including the creation of a special anti-terrorism court and the continued application of Schedule IV and the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997.

The statement noted that Ehsan Ali, Chairman of the Awami Action Committee, was arrested in Rawalpindi and released after several hours, while at least two other members were detained in Gilgit's Gahkuch jail for more than six weeks on what were described as false charges before being freed.

The HRCP called for the immediate withdrawal of all charges against peaceful political activists and demanded that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan be allowed to exercise their fundamental rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

Recently, protests erupted in PoGB, where activists gathered outside the Hunza Press Club, demanding the release of Muhammad Javed, former Chairman of the Karakoram National Movement, and other detained political leaders.

Protesters, holding placards reading "Free Javed" and "Freedom of Speech," called for the restoration of political rights and the right to express dissent. Javed, along with two other leaders, was arrested by Gilgit police in connection with an FIR filed by Customs officials, accusing them of illegal activities related to the transportation of goods from China and inciting unrest.

The protesters rejected the charges, viewing the arrests as politically motivated, and vowed to continue their demonstrations until the leaders were released.

Notably, these protests reflect the growing frustration over the suppression of political freedoms in the region. Demonstrators continue to demand an end to the increasing arrests of political voices, insisting that their actions are motivated by a commitment to uphold freedom of speech and the right to participate in political processes.

