RingCentral to double workforce in India in next 12 months

New Delhi, July 24 US-based global provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions RingCentral on Monday announced the opening of its inaugural office in Bengaluru and plans to double its workforce in the next 12 months in the country.

Presently, the company has over 200 employees in India who have been working remotely from various locations.

According to the company, this significant achievement comes shortly after RingCentral announced that it had received key regulatory approvals to operate in India from the Department of Telecommunications (DOT) and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), making it the first global cloud provider to offer fully compliant cloud phone services in India.

“We believe the deep Indian talent pool can help us further innovate and take advantage of these opportunities. As we lay the foundation to provide AI-powered global communications solutions for Indian enterprises, we will continue to invest in people, focusing on innovative approaches to support learning, digital skills development, and training opportunities for talent in India,” Sathesh Murthy, Managing Director and Engineering Head of RingCentral India, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that this expansion will target different markets across India, showcasing RingCentral's dedication to delivering top-notch enterprise cloud communications services.

“We’re committed to delivering the best-in-class communications solutions multinational organizations need to drive better business outcomes, as well as providing a collaborative environment for our employees to engage and thrive,” Dan Deklich, Chief Development Officer at RingCentral, said in a statement.

With operations already spanning over 45 countries and supporting 18 languages, RingCentral provides multinational enterprises with the flexibility and global reach they require, the company mentioned. The opening of the new office in India will facilitate seamless service deployment for international businesses, setting RingCentral up for expanding business operations and creating numerous job opportunities in the country.

