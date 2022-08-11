Rinnai introduces new showroom in Nagoya

Japanese company Rinnai has introduced a new showroom in Nagoya at the headquarters of the company.

Rinnai is a global manufacturing company that provides water heaters, kitchen appliances, air conditioning, bath facilities and other machinery to help people live healthier and more comfortable lives.

It's been more than 100 years since Rinnai launched its gas supply line, which has some different products like a gas stove, oven, water heaters, and others.

"We have two big themes -- heat and living and health and living. By publishing these two themes, we would like to raise the quality of life and provide a rich and comfortable life for people. This is a kitchen burner that burns just by pressing a button. A user can easily adjust the size of the fire," Kimiatsu Nakao, an official from Rinnai said.

The official further said that even users can combine cooking utensils and cooking applications developed by Rinnai and cook them automatically.

"Bubble bath units generate large amounts of bubbles of various sizes to provide a comfortable bath time. Rinnai started to produce gas appliances, but under the 2050 carbon neutral movement, energy saving is an important issue all over the world. But Rinnai's policy is to "save energy without patience," Kimiatsu Nakao said.

'It means Rinnai products realise energy savings by themselves," Kimiatsu added.

Nakao further said that from now on, there will be a theme of "carbon neutral".

"How will energy resources change during this era? There are multiple resources: gas for burning, the latest new technology announced for fuel for burning, and electric heat pump technology. Combining those technologies for multipurpose, how do they connect to renewable energy? That point is the basis for developing a hot water heater and kitchen facility. Regarding saving energy, the word "save energy" has the image of being patient," the official said.

Rinnai realised dynamic energy savings and produced machines and facilities that did not disrupt daily life. The expertise and experience of Rinnai guarantee a comfortable and healthy life along with contributing to a reduction in carbon emissions.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor