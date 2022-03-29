Rising costs of material, fuel next big challenge, says Maruti (IANS Spl)

New Delhi, March 29 Rising costs of material as well as fuel are the next big challenge facing the automobile major Maruti Suzuki, its India Senior Executive Director, Sales and Marketing, Shashank Srivastava said in a conversation with .

In the past two years, prices of commodity along with crude have increased manifold. This has been accelerated by the start of Russian-Ukrainian war which has lifted commodity prices further. Even the price hikes undertaken by the company are not sufficient enough to cover the rate of rise in production cost.

Shashank Srivastava said, material prices which make up about 75 per cent of overall production cost have been high for the past two years. "We are closely monitoring the situation and will take an appropriate decision

