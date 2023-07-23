Rita Ora says working with Carrie Fisher in 'Wonderwell' was an amazing experience

Los Angeles, July 23 British pop star and actress Rita Ora has reflected on what it was like to work with the late Carrie Fisher, her co-star in 'Wonderwell' that was finally released in June.

In an interview with People magazine, Ora termed the experience of working with the beloved Star Wars actress as "an amazing experience."

Carrie Fisher died in 2016. 'Wonderwell' was released seven years after her passing. Fisher had completed her work on the movie just weeks before her death, but post-production work, as well as Covid lockdowns, delayed the release.

Ora, whose new album 'You & I' is out, said she'll forever treasure those memories of working with Fisher.

"I'm really actually surprised and happy that this film's finally getting the light that it deserves. To say I've been in scenes with Carrie Fisher, it's insane. She's an icon — a legend," Ora said.

"Obviously, that was an amazing experience working with Carrie Fisher. I'm going to cherish the experience forever, and I'm happy that people are going to finally really see this film."

'Wonderwell', a coming-of-age fairytale, was shot in Tuscany, Italy. The story follows Savannah, a 12-year-old girl (Kiera Milward) embarking on a magical journey after meeting Hazel (Fisher) in a forest. Ora stars as a fashion designer who wants Savannah to be the face of her world-famous fashion label. When Hazel guides her to a mysterious portal, Savannah is given a glimpse of what her future has in store.

Fisher, best known for portraying Princess Leia Organa in the Star Wars films, died of a heart attack at age 60 after going into cardiac arrest during a flight from London to Los Angeles.

William Brookfield wrote the screenplay of 'Wonderwell' while Vlad Marsavin directed the film. It also stars Nell Tiger Free (Servant) and Sebastian Croft (Heartstopper).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor