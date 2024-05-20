Riyadh gears up to host world aviation leaders at WAGA2024

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 20 (ANI/WAM): The Riyadh Airports Company is set to host the World Annual General Assembly, Conference, and Exhibition (WAGA2024) from May 21 to 23.

WAGA2024, under the theme "The Global Race: How to Stand Out in a Competitive Airport Ecosystem," will be a hub for knowledge sharing and collaboration, featuring the signing of agreements, joint meetings, and specialised sessions designed to foster dialogue and exchange of best practices.

Over 800 specialists from around the world, including CEOs and airport leaders, will attend the conference. These attendees will have the opportunity to discuss global developments and successful international experiences in the aviation sector.

Riyadh Airports Company will host WAGA2024 alongside the third edition of the Future Aviation Forum (FAF 2024), organised by the General Authority of Civil Aviation of Saudi Arabia.

During this significant week for the Kingdom's civil aviation sector, Riyadh will host several key events, including the Seventh Meeting of the Directors General of Civil Aviation-Middle East Region; the Regional Safety Oversight Organisation for the Middle East and North Africa; the Airports Awards Ceremony; and the First Security Forum of the Arab Civil Aviation Organisation. (ANI/WAM)

