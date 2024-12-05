Road accident kills six, injures four in Afghanistan

Kabul, Dec 5 Six commuters lost their lives, and four others sustained injuries as a jeep plunged into a river in northern Afghanistan's Badakhshan province on Thursday, Provincial Director for Information and Culture Zabihullah Amiri said.

The deadly traffic accident took place on the road linking Nasai district to the provincial capital Faizabad city on Thursday morning when the vehicle plunged into a river due to reckless driving, the official said, adding one body and four injured persons have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Efforts are underway to recover the remaining five bodies, the official added, Xinhua news agency reported.

Poor conditions on the roads, reckless driving, and lack of security measures during travel are among the causes of deadly road accidents in the war-ravaged country, according to Afghans.

