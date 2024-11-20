"Roadmap towards sustainable planet": PM Modi lauds Declaration on DPI, AI, Data for Governance

New Delhi [India], November 20 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the Declaration on Digital Public Infrastructure, AI and Data for Governance, calling it a 'roadmap' towards a "more sustainable planet".

This declaration, endorsed by several G20 countries, guest countries, and international organizations, aims to leverage technology for sustainable development.

Sharing a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Partnering to leverage the power of technology for a greener world! The Declaration on Digital Public Infrastructure, AI and Data for Governance offers a roadmap towards a more sustainable planet. I thank the distinguished world leaders for their passion and support to this effort."

"We will continue the focus on the transformative potential of DPI, AI and data-driven governance to advance the SDGs and enhance lives globally. This is an area where India stands ready to contribute actively and share our best practices with the world," he added.

The declaration issued on Wednesday (local time) focuses on Global growth, technology, reducing inequality and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"Global growth at just over 3 per cent is the lowest since the turn of the century when an average of nearly 4 per cent prevailed till the pandemic. At the same time, technology is moving at a dizzying pace, and if equitably deployed, affords us a historic opportunity to raise growth, reduce inequality and take one giant step towards bridging the gap in attaining the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," the declaration read.

"Accelerating progress towards the SDGs requires inclusive digital transformation. The experiences of several G20 countries have demonstrated that well-designed digital public infrastructure (DPI) augmented by artificial intelligence (AI) can enable the use of data for development, creating new jobs and delivering better health and education outcomes. Their adoption by G20 countries more widely has the potential to radically transform the lives of citizens thereby renewing their faith in vibrant democratic principles," it added.

Further, the declaration also called for the adoption of the Global Digital Compact at the UN Summit of the Future. We also welcome the Global DPI Summit held in Cairo, Egypt in 2024.

It also aims to unlock growth and job creation through inclusive digital transformation, driving sustainable development and improved livelihoods.

"The benefits of growth with job creation can only be unlocked when technological systems focus on each citizen, enabling small and large businesses to connect to them to improve the livelihood of families and neighbourhoods. This happens when such systems are inclusive, development-oriented, secure and designed to respect the privacy of individuals. In the marketplace, systems that follow common design principles - like open, modular, interoperable and scalable - enable the private sector serving diverse sectors such as e-commerce, health, education and finance to connect to the technological system and to each other. Over time, as the population grows and when national needs change, the systems adapt seamlessly," the declaration read.

"A seamless transition of technology over time requires pursuing a technology-neutral approach to create a level-playing field for market participants and for the deployment and proliferation of DPI, AI and data for development. This approach is conducive to supporting greater competition and innovation, and towards stimulating wider economic development and reducing asymmetries in the digital economy. Key to this deployment is the establishment of fair and equitable principles for data governance to address data protection and management, privacy and security while offering market participants the protection of intellectual property rights and their confidential information," it added.

The Declaration also seeks to establish trustworthy digital systems, promoting inclusive governance and benefiting diverse global societies.

"Trust is the cornerstone of most flourishing democracies and it is no different for technological systems. Building public trust in these systems requires transparency in operation, appropriate safeguards to respect the rights of citizens, and fairness in their governance. For this reason, foundation and frontier Al models that have been trained on diverse and properly representative data sets to be cognizant of the diversity of language and culture are essential so that they benefit diverse societies across the globe," as per the declaration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor