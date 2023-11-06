Robbie Williams claims to have slept with over 100 women

Los Angeles, Nov 6 Singer-songwriter Robbie Williams was addicted to food and drugs for years and has bedded a string of Nineties stars, and has now finally put a number on his conquests.

"It's probably higher than the average guy but lower than you would expect," Robbietold The Sun when asked how many women he had bedded.

When asked if it was 65, the singer added, "Oh! Well it's more than that!" And when quizzed on whether it was 110, Robbie declared, "Yeah, let's go with that."

Robbieis now happily settled with his wife Ayda Field, 44, with whom he has four children.

But the singer also told The Sun he is enduring the "menopause" which has led to his sex drive plummeting.

Robbie also said he was suffering from insomnia, lethargy and baldness due to the condition, which can hit men in their 40s and 50s, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The singer confessed to The Sun the only action he now gets from other females is "women playing with their bits" over Instagram direct message.

Robbiesaid: "The first thing I do is show Ayda and say, 'F****** look at this!!' We are sickeningly cheesy with each other. I'm happy, Ayda is amazing. I know I have a big life, and I do feel lucky to have my family. Right now I'd describe myself as a very happy hermit... I'm a Coca-Cola-lite agoraphobic. And that works for me."

He has previously told how he had sex with his drug dealer on the night he met his wife, and said he was hooked on "having sex with strangers." He also once "begged" a porn star for sex.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor