Robert Fico Assassination Attempt: Slovak Prime Minister Undergoes Another Operation, Remains in Serious Condition

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico underwent another operation and remains in serious condition after being shot in an assassination attempt earlier this week, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Robert Kalinak said, AP reported.

The 59-year-old Fico was shot multiple times on Wednesday while greeting supporters after a government meeting in Handlova, a former coal mining town. On Friday morning, a man charged with attempting to assassinate Fico was escorted by police to his home as part of a search for evidence, media reports said.

According to reports, the government confirmed on Friday that Fico remains in the intensive care unit of the University F.D Roosevelt Hospital in Banska Bystrica. He was airlifted there after the shooting.