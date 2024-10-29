Rocket attack from Lebanon kills one in Israel

Jerusalem, Oct 29 A 22-year-old man was killed on Tuesday after a rocket from Lebanon directly struck a house in Ma'alot-Tarshiha, a city in northern Israel, according to Israel's MDA rescue service.

Several others reportedly suffered from mild anxiety following the incident.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the rocket was part of a barrage of 50 projectiles launched from Lebanon into the Western Galilee and Upper Galilee regions, with some intercepted by the Israeli air defence system.

Earlier the same day, a drone explosion damaged a pedestrian bridge and a train car in the northwestern city of Nahariya, though no casualties were reported, according to Israel Police, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, a drone launched from Yemen exploded in an open area near Ashkelon, a southern city close to the Gaza Strip, causing no casualties.

In another statement on Tuesday, the IDF said that the Israeli Air Force killed dozens of Hezbollah militants and destroyed over 110 of the organisation's targets in southern Lebanon on Monday, including launchers and weapons depots.

