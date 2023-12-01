Rocket fired from within Gaza as ceasefire draws to an end

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 1 : Sirens in Israel were alarmed on Friday morning as a rocket was launched from within Gaza. The attack would be the first in a week, being launched an hour before the end of the agreed ceasefire between the two forces, reported The Times of Israel.

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has stated that a rocket was launched from within Gaza toward Sderot and surrounding areas, the military says the projectile was shot down by air defence troops.

The IDF sharing on their X, formerly Twitter, page said, "Following sirens that sounded in communities near Gaza, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a launch from Gaza"

There are no reports of injuries or damage from the attack.

The attack would be the first in a week, coming an hour before the scheduled expiration of the temporary truce between Israel and Hamas at 7 am local time on Thursday, the Israeli military officially announced a one-day extension, CNN reported.

The Hamas militant group released six more Israeli hostages to Egypt via the Rafah crossing on Thursday night, as a one-day extension to the ceasefire was announced as reported by The Times of Israel.

On Thursday US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli Prime Minister to discuss the avoidance of civilian casualties.

Blinken shared on his X handle, "@Netanyahu and I discussed efforts to secure the release of all remaining hostages and accelerate delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance into Gaza. I emphasized the need for Israel to take every possible measure to avoid civilian harm."

Alternatively, the IDF have already announced their commitment to continue the fighting, after the completion of the seven-day lull.

"The IDF is ready to resume the fighting. We are prepared to attack at any hour, tonight as well," IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said on Thursday.

According to The Times of Israel citing The Palestinian Shehab gunfire and explosions are being heard in the northern Gaza Strip.

There is no comment from the Israeli military about the possible resumption of hostilities, which have been paused since November 24.

