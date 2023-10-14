Rocket sirens sound in Tel Aviv, Ashdod amid escalating Israel-Hamas war

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 14 : Amid an escalating war between Israel and Hamas, incoming rocket sirens blared in the city of Tel Aviv and its surrounding suburbs, as well as in the southern coastal city of Ashdod.

The latest attack on Friday night originating from the Gaza Strip has raised concerns about the safety of civilians, however, no details of injury have been reported.

#WATCH | Israel-Hamas conflict: Loud explosion heard as rockets being intercepted over the skies of Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/dEHB9Im8D8—(@ANI) October 13, 2023

As the sirens wailed, residents sought shelter, anxiously awaiting the outcome of the attack.

However, there have been no immediate reports of injuries or damage resulting from this particular rocket assault. However, the repeated incidents of rocket fire have instilled fear and uncertainty among the residents of Tel Aviv and Ashdod.

Security alarms were also sounded in Tel Aviv and Gush Dan city on Friday after which people ran to the bomb shelter. "Sirens sounding in Tel Aviv," the Israel Defence Force posted on X.

The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, which has seen numerous exchanges of hostilities, underscores the fragile nature of the situation in the region. Efforts for de-escalation and ceasefire have been made by various international parties, but achieving lasting peace remains a formidable challenge.

Israel has undertaken measures to protect its citizens, including the deployment of Iron Dome missile defence systems, which have intercepted many of the incoming rockets.

Civilians on both sides continue to endure the consequences of violence, highlighting the importance of international efforts to bring an end to the hostilities and pave the way for a lasting peace in the region.

The Israel-Hamas war entered the eighth day on Saturday. The conflict erupted after terror group, Hamas, launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, and a barrage of rockets stormed into southern Israel.

The Israel Defence Forces on Friday called for an immediate evacuation of Gaza.

Israeli Defence Forces spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus said that the death toll from the Hamas terror attacks on Israel has jumped to 1,300 and more than 3000 have been injured.

He also touched on the ongoing efforts to collect the bodies and bring them to Tel Aviv for identification before handing them over to their loved ones. Calling it a "tedious and detailed process", he noted that Israel has never in history faced such a situation.

