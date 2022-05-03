Rocket strike on Ukraine's Odesa causes death, injuries

A rocket strike carried out by Russian forces hit Ukraine's southern city of Odesa on Monday, causing deaths and injuries, the head of the Odesa military administration Maksym Marchenko said on Telegram.

According to the operational command "South", missiles hit the city infrastructure, damaging a religious building.

Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko tweeted later that a 13-year-old child was killed, while a 17-year-old girl was seriously injured in the attack.

According to local media, there are other deaths and injuries in the attack. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

