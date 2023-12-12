Rockets fired from Lebanon to Israel, says IDF

Tel Aviv, Dec 12 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday said that two rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the northern community of Malkia in the Jewish nation.

In a statement, the IDF said the rockets landed in open areas, and no sirens were sounded.

The Israeli military is responding by shelling the source of fire in Lebanon, it added.

IDF officers told IANS that the rockets were fired most likely by Hezbollah militants and warned that Israel can easily open a war front against the Iran-backed group in the northern areas.

This latest development comes amid continued skirmishes along the Lebanon-Israel border since the war in Gaza erupted on October 7.

Hezbollah had fired dozens of rockets toward Israel on October 8 in support of the Hamas attack on Israel the previous day.

Israeli forces responded by firing heavy artillery at several areas in southeastern Lebanon.

The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have killed 144 on the Lebanese side.

The victims comprise 99 Hezbollah members; a Lebanese soldier; one member of the Amal Movement; 16 Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants; and 27 civilians, including three journalists, according to security sources.

