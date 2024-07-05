Royal family congratulates UK's new PM Kier Starmer on his electoral win

London [England], July 5 : The British Royal family on Friday congratulated Keir Starmer for his landslide electoral victory in the House of Commons.

Starmer met King Charles III on Friday and was formally appointed as UK Prime Minister after the former PM Rishi Sunak tendered his resignation.

The Royal Family shared a message on X, saying that the King requested Starmer to form a new administration.

"The King received in Audience The Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer MP today and requested him to form a new Administration. Sir Keir accepted His Majesty's offer and was appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury."

Starmer received congratulatory wishes from leaders across the world for his historic win as the Conservative Party, which held the reins of England's government for 14 years, stepped down.

Starmer, a former barrister who entered Parliament in 2015 and assumed Labour leadership in 2020, has steered his party towards the political centre.

The outgoing British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak took 47.5 per cent of the vote in his constituency. The Labour Party won 403 seats, while Sunak's conservative Party won just 109 in the 650-member House of Commons. Conceding the Labour Party's win, Sunak apologised and said that he felt responsible for the loss.

"I take responsibility for the loss to the many good, hard-working, conservative candidates who lost tonight despite their tireless efforts, their local records of delivery and their dedication to their communities, I am sorry," Sunak said.

"Today power will change hands in an orderly and peaceful manner, with goodwill on all sides," he said.

Celebrating the landslide win, Starmer said that the victory comes with a great responsibility, and pledged "national renewal" after 14 years of Conservative rule.

In May this year, Sunak called for a snap vote, which came as a surprise for many in his party.

