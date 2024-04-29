Royal Netherlands Navy's HNLMS Tromp engages in Maritime Partnership Exercise with Indian Navy

New Delhi [India], April 29 : In a move to strengthen defence ties between the two countries, Royal Netherlands Navy Ship HNLMS Tromp engaged in a Maritime Partnership Exercise with the Indian Navy's guided missile frigate INS Trishul, Ministry of Defence said in an official statement on Monday.

The exercise encompassed tactical manoeuvres, helicopter operations, and Replenishment at Sea approaches, facilitating the exchange of expertise and experiences between the two navies.

The exercise was conducted as Rear Adm Harold Liebregs, Deputy Commander of the Royal Netherlands Navy recently embarked on an official visit to Mumbai from April 23 to 28, coinciding with the arrival of the HNLMS Tromp, a De Zeven Provincien class Frigate, Ministry of Defence said.

"The Royal Netherlands Navy Ship HNLMS Tromp, upon departure from Mumbai, participated in Maritime Partnership Exercise with Indian Navy's guided missile frigate INS Trishul, which included tactical manoeuvres, helicopter ops and Replenishment at Sea approaches. The exercises provided an opportunity for both navies to exchange best practices & benefit from each other's experience & expertise," the Ministry said.

During his stay, Liebregs engaged in discussions with Vice Adm SJ Singh, FOC-in-C Western Naval Command, focusing on operational and technical matters of mutual interest.

The visiting Netherlands delegation was given an operational overview of the Command and a visit onboard the latest guided missile destroyer of the Indian Navy. The visit also included professional and social interactions and sharing of best practices between personnel of the two Navies.

