RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 application dates extended, check how to apply
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 11, 2022 01:37 PM 2022-05-11T13:37:39+5:30 2022-05-11T13:50:58+5:30
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has extended the application date for various senior teacher posts in Rajasthan. Candidates who want to apply for the job can visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. According to the latest notification candidates now can apply till May 14, earlier the last date was 10th May.
The Commission has also released its syllabus for the written examination. Candidates can download the syllabus online.
Know how to download RPSC Sr. Teacher Compartment Exam 2022:
- Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Click on the syllabus link, which may be available on top of the homepage.
- Later candidates will then have to click on the subject link to download the syllabus.
- Print the syllabus for easy use.
This recruitment drive will be filling a total of 9,760 teacher vacancies in Rajasthan. Below is the vacancy list:
For English: 1,668 Posts
For Maths: 1,613 Openings
For Hindi: 1,298 Positions
For Science: 1,565 Vacancies
For Sanskrit: 1,800 Posts
For Urdu: 106 Openings
For Social Science: 1,640 Positions
For Punjabi: 70 Vacancies