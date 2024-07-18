RTA wins SAS UAE Award for Innovative Transportation AI Use Cases

Dubai [UAE], July 18 (ANI/WAM): Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has been honoured with the SAS UAE Award in the category of Innovative Transportation AI Use Cases. This recognition acknowledges RTA's efforts in applying Artificial Intelligence (AI) in research and development related to traffic management solutions, as well as developing numerous AI-based solutions and initiatives through partnerships with the private sector and signing Memoranda of Understanding with leading global companies.

The key factor contributing to RTA's winning this award is its early investment in Big Data and AI solutions. RTA has one of the largest Big Data platforms, enabling the collection and analysis of data with the required speed & quality, and the creation of dashboards that allow management to make data-driven decisions.

RTA has also developed a Corporate AI Platform that allows for data processing and use in training AI algorithms, contributing to the rapid development of AI models. The platform is equipped with tools to monitor AI performance and govern the decisions made. These enablers support RTA's efforts to align with Dubai's strategy to become the smartest city in the world by employing AI to foster the well-being of residents, promote sustainability, and improve service efficiency.

Represented by the Smart Services Department in the Corporate Technology Support Services Sector, RTA has collaborated with SAS in training Emiratis on AI applications and solutions, conducting brainstorming workshops and benchmarking, and monitoring the use and implementation of AI technologies across the RTA. SAS is a leader in business data analytics and one of the prominent companies in the field of business analytics software and services. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor