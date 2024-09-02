Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Australian Ambassador

Ras Al Khaimah [UAE], September 2 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Ridwaan Jadwat, Australian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, who came to greet him.

Bryony Hilless, Australian Consul-General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates accompanied the Ambassador.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah welcomed the Australian Ambassador and discussed with him ways to enhance the close cooperation between the UAE and Australia across various fields, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.

For his part, Ambassador Ridwaan Jadwat expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for his warm hospitality and reception, praising the depth of the relations between the two friendly countries across different levels. (ANI/WAM)

