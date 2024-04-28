Ruling coalition leaders lambast Tehreek-e-Insaf for wishing to hold talks with Pakistan military

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 28 : The leaders of the ruling coalition government in Pakistan slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for announcing to hold talks with the Pakistan military establishment and termed the decision a "double standard", Geo News reported on Sunday.

This comes as PTI senior leader Shehryar Afridi on Friday said that his party will hold talks with the military establishment instead of the government.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Khawaja Saad Rafique said the PTI should not cry for civil supremacy when it wished to hold negotiations with the military leadership.

Rafique said that the PTI leader's comments on negotiations had spilt the beans, adding that this was "Imran Khan's traditional behaviour pattern is that his one hand is on their neck and the other on their feet", Geo News reported.

"He cries outside that he is the flag bearer of freedom and begs for negotiations behind the door," said the PML-N leader, adding that the politicians would have to communicate with each other anytime later, if not sooner, Geo News reported.

Taking a dig at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for expressing his desire to occupy Islamabad, Rafique demanded him to take back his statement.

The politico said that the threats and arson had no place in democratic politics and that the PTI had talked about threats and attacks to such an extent that it ended up in carrying out May 9 violent incidents.

On the other hand, during an appearance on the Geo News show "Naya Pakistan", PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said that the PTI's mindset was not political since it aimed to seize power via the establishment.

The difficulties would be resolved, according to Sanaullah, if political parties united and decided that each institution should be restricted to its constitutional mandate. He also asked why anybody would oppose if political stability returned to the nation.

"They [PTI] say they will negotiate with them [the establishment], but when it comes to blaming they mud sling on us [the government] for everything," said Sanaullah.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor