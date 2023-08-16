Russia: Armenian Deputy Defence Minister visits DRDO stall at Army 2023 exhibition

Moscow [Russia], August 16 : Armenian Deputy Defence Minister Karen Brutyan on Tuesday, visited Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) stall at Army 2023 military exhibition in Russia and held a discussion on the defence system being showcased there, DRDO said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu also interacted with BrahMos Aerospace officials about the developments in BrahMos missile during the Army 2023 defence exhibition.

India's Ambassador to Russia Pavan Kapoor inaugurated the India Pavilion at the International Military Technical Forum on Monday.

The Army 2023 international military-technical forum is being held at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow from August 14-20, TASS reported.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected various products made by the domestic defence industry which are exhibited at the Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum which started in Kubinka outside Moscow on Monday.

Shoigu examined the Drok 82 mm self-propelled mortar, Kornet-D1 self-propelled anti-tank missile system, the Lotos 120 mm self-propelled artillery system, the Zavet-D automated control system managing airborne mortar teams and the Aistyonok portable radar reconnaissance station, TASS reported

The exhibition stands also included the Oryol round-the-clock, optical-electronic, multifunctional device, Orlan-30 and Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the Kub system equipped with guided munitions, the Lancet system equipped with small and medium-sized loitering munitions, the Supercam-S350 drone, the Malva 152 mm self-propelled artillery system, and the Tornado-G 122 mm multiple launch missile system.

The BrahMos missile is a type of supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from various platforms like submarines, ships, aeroplanes, or land. It is currently the fastest supersonic missile in the world and was developed by a partnership between India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya, forming BrahMos Aerospace. The missile is named after two rivers, the Brahmaputra in India and the Moskva in Russia.

Recently, the Indian Navy successfully test-fired the ship-launched version of the BrahMos missile. The missile test was conducted using an indigenous seeker and booster in the Arabian Sea. Notably, its anti-ship version was jointly test-fired by the Andaman and Nicobar Command and the Navy in April 2022.

