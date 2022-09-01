Russia bans 55 more Canadians from entry
By IANS | Published: September 1, 2022 03:18 AM 2022-09-01T03:18:03+5:30 2022-09-01T03:40:08+5:30
Moscow, Sep 1 The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced that an additional 55 Canadian citizens have been indefinitely barred from entering the country in response to Ottawa's anti-Russian sanctions.
In addition to the travel ban on these "high-ranking military, politic and public figures," the activities of three non-governmental organisations from Canada are now recognised as undesirable in Russia, the Ministry said on Wednesday.
A total of 818 Canad, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have been under Moscow's sanctions, including an entry ban, official data showed as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.
