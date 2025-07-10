Russia: Bharat Utsav celebrates India's rich heritage, culture and traditions

Moscow [Russia], July 10 : The Bharat Utsav, a festival celebrating India's rich culture, heritage, and tradition, has begun in Russia and is bringing to Moscow artists from across India, as stated by the Russian Embassy in India.

In a statement, Petr Sizov, Press Secretary, Russian Embassy in India, noted, "Artists from the Indian states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Nagaland and others will perform at the festival. The program will feature modern regional music alongside a medley of Bollywood hits. Both adults and children can enjoy unique performances, including 'Cinderella in Indian: A Love Story.'"

Significantly, the audience will become acquainted with dances in traditional folk styles - Kathak, Singri, Bharatanatyam, and Odissi- and will hear songs in Maithili and Tamil. Guests of the festival will also be able to participate in the interactive quiz, 'Discover India'.

Additionally, an exhibition of Indian art from various regions has opened on Manezhnaya Square. The country's fair will showcase local ceramics, paintings, traditional clothing, wooden carvings, and other handicrafts.

The statement by the Russian Embassy underscored that India is an important tourist market for Moscow, ranking as the second-largest country in terms of tourist flow among nonCIS countries.

"Interest in Indian culture among both Muscovites and city visitors remains exceptionally strong. This was demonstrated in June when VDNKh hosted 7,000 participants for International Yoga Day. We're delighted to present another large-scale cultural initiative, arranged on behalf of the Moscow Government, that further strengthens these ties. Indian participants have come specially to Moscow to share their country's rich traditions, vibrant culture, and exquisite cuisine with residents and visitors", said Bulat Nurmukhanov, Deputy Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee.

According to the statement, the festival takes place from July 5 to July 13, providing visitors with a deep dive into Indian culture through masterclasses, traditional performances, and dance shows. Organised in collaboration with the Moscow Government and the Embassy of India in Russia, Bharat Utsav celebrates India's rich heritage, allowing attendees to experience its vibrant traditions firsthand.

The festival grounds at Manezhnaya Square, just opposite Red Square, have been transformed into an exotic garden featuring lush greenery, traditional Indian decorations, and dedicated relaxation zones. Here, experienced instructors will guide visitors in yoga and breathwork, host masterclasses in traditional dance, and lead meditation sessions. Festival guests can also explore how classical Indian dance enhances physical and emotional well-being.

Press Secretary Petr Sizov noted in his remarks that Moscow is actively strengthening not only cultural, but also business ties with India. Next week, hundreds of hospitality industry professionals, including employees of leading Moscow and Indian companies, will meet at the OTOAI Convention in Moscow. It is organised by the Association of Outbound Tourism Operators of India, together with the support of the Moscow Government.

As per the statement, the Festival of India is held as part of the major project 'Summer in Moscow'. It brings together the capital's most vibrant events - more than 1,000 festivals and cultural events, workshops, sports and educational activities.

