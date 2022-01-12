Russia confirms 698 cases of Omicron variant: Deputy PM

Russia has registered 698 cases of Omicron, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday, adding that the capital region is likely to suffer most from the new coronavirus variant.

"Now we have identified and we see 698 cases in the system. Most of these cases occur in the Moscow region, and we understand that most likely the metropolitan region, as, unfortunately, this negative tradition has already developed, will take the first blow of the spread of the new strain," Golikova told a government meeting. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor