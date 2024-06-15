Russia, Egypt to conduct joint naval exercises in the Mediterranean

Moscow, June 15 Two warships of the Russian Pacific Fleet will participate in joint naval exercises with the Egyptian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday.

A group of combat ships from the Pacific Fleet, including the missile cruiser Varyag and the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov, has left for the Egyptian port of Alexandria to engage in the joint exercise with the Egyptian Navy, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the ministry.

The ministry further specified that the Egyptian Navy will be represented by the frigate ENS Al-Qadeer during the drills.

The exercises will be conducted in the PASSEX format, which focuses on mastering combat coordination techniques between the fleets of different nations. The drills will include elements of joint manoeuvring, communication training, and inspection actions.

