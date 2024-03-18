Russia Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Vladimir Putin As He Secures Fifth Term as President

Vladimir Putin secured his fifth term as Russia President by a record-breaking margin on Monday. Putin claimed his overwhelming margin was proof of Russians “trust” and “hopes” in him, while politicians across Europe rejected the vote as a sham and condemned Russia's efforts to stage elections in occupied parts of Ukraine that it claims as its own territory. India Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Vladimir Putin.

Narendra Modi posted his message on x (formerly known as twitter) which said, "Warm congratulations to H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin on his re-election as the President of the Russian Federation. Look forward to working together to further strengthen the time-tested Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia in the years to come."

After facing only token challengers and harshly suppressing opposition voices, Mr. Putin was set to extend his nearly quarter-century rule for six more years. Even with little margin for protest, Russians crowded outside polling stations at noon on Sunday, the last day of the election, apparently heeding an opposition call to express their displeasure with the president.

Mr. Putin has led Russia as president or prime minister since December 1999, a tenure marked by international military aggression and an increasing intolerance for dissent.