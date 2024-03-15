Russia Elections 2024: Putin Poised for Fifth Term Victory in Presidential Election

Russian voters have initiated the ballot casting process for the 2024 Presidential election in the Far East region, signifying the onset of a crucial electoral phase in the nation. Polling began at 8 a.m. local time on Friday in regions like Kamchatka, Chukotka, and other areas. Four candidates are vying for the presidency in this election: Leonid Slutsky from the Liberal Democratic Party, Nikolai Kharitonov representing the Russian Communist Party, Vladislav Davankov of the New People Party, and the incumbent President, Vladimir Putin, who is running as an independent candidate.

The election process is being conducted across more than 90,000 polling stations that will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time between March 15 and 17. The vast expanse of Russia across multiple time zones results in regions like Kamchatka and Chukotka being the first to start voting, while Kaliningrad, situated at the western end of the country, will be the last to commence voting.

The Russian Central Election Commission has reported that over 110 million Russian citizens are eligible to vote, including more than 1.8 million residing abroad. As per the regulations of the Russian Presidential election, a candidate must secure more than 50 per cent of the votes to win.