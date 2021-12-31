Russia in contact with US over normalizing visas: Russian Foreign Minister

Published: December 31, 2021

Russia is permanently raising the problem of normalizing issuing visas during the contacts with the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik.

"During the contacts with the United States at various levels, we are permanently speaking about the need to normalize the process of issuing visas," the minister said.

"However, amid the degradation of the bilateral relations, Washington is unlikely to soften the visa policy," Lavrov added. (ANI/Sputnik)

