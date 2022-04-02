Russia launches 3missile strikes on Ukraine's Odessa

Kiev, April 2 Ukrainian authorities have said that Russia has launched three missile strikes on the strategic port city of Odessa, causing casualties.

In a social media post, Maksym Marchenko, Head of Odessa Regional Military Administration, said the missiles were launched on Friday from the Russia-annexed Crimea, reports Ukrayinska Pravda.

Without providing further details, including the number of casualties, Marchenko said the Russ "would regret every launch of missiles and every attack on our land".

The Operational Command South of the Ukrainian military said that air-defences had prevented attacks targeting "critical infrastructure, which could endanger the civilian population".

It went on to say that the situation is currently under control and that it has launched a probe into it.

